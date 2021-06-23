Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Coronado HS ousts head coach after tortilla incident

By Zac Self, Rina Nakano
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GANTN_0acY1KQz00

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Trustees of the Coronado Unified School District have voted to remove the head basketball coach of Coronado High School following a tortilla-throwing incident.

On Saturday night, shortly after Coronado High beat Orange Glen 60-57 at the CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship, tortillas were hurled at players from Orange Glen High, a predominantly Hispanic school.

The incident sparked outrage among community members, parents, and school leaders. Tuesday night, the Coronado Unified School District held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident, where public comments were made to the board.

Coronado's team captain, Wayne McKinney, was first to comment at the public meeting, saying he truly believed his teammates did not have any racist intentions but understood the implications.

"You have to be sensitive to how they believe it looks, and throwing tortillas at a predominantly Hispanic school doesn't look good," McKinney said. "You kind of have to look at both perspectives. I'm a black man, and if I was at another school and somebody was throwing stuff that seemed racist like bananas or watermelons, I would be pretty upset."

Coronado's head coach, JD Laaperi, who was seen exchanging words with the Orange Glen staff after their win, issued an apology tweet following the incident:

"Unfortunately a community member brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature. I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action."

Some members of the Coronado community expressed their disapproval of the District and Superintendent. They said they were too quick to issue their statement Sunday condemning the tortilla incident without knowing the full story.

"Sir, you jumped the gun. You caused a myriad of issues for our boys, including death threats," Marie C. said, pointing at Board President Lee Pontes. "You didn't give the boys, who, by the way, just won your school district a prestigious title, the benefit of the doubt before throwing them to the wolves."

The board followed the public comment period with a closed session meeting to discuss any disciplinary measures that could be taken over the incident. Following the meeting, the school voted to release the head basketball coach.

"On item 5.1, a motion was made by Trustee Anderson-Cruz, a second was made by Trustee Antrim. A vote of 5-0 was to release our head coach," district staff told ABC 10News.

Orange Glen's assistant basketball coach Brian Gallo attended the meeting, and waited until the end of closed session to find out the outcome of the vote. He believed they did the right thing.

"It's unfortunate," Gallo said. "You never want to see anyone lose their job, but I think when you're a leader of student-athletes, of young men, and you conduct yourself in that matter, I don't think there's any place for that."

District staff said the CIF and Coronado Police Department's full investigations could take up to three weeks.

Watch video of the public comments in the player below:

RELATED COVERAGE:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Sports
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Education
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortillas#Boys Basketball#Coronado High School#Hispanic#Board#Trustee Antrim#Abc 10news#Cif#Coronado High San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy