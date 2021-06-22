Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

July 2021

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDEPENDENCE DAY IN HEATH = PARADE AND FESTIVITIES JULY 3, 2021. For a patriotic hometown American experience, join the festivities at the City of Heath’s Annual Independence Day Parade presented on Saturday, July 3.

heath.bubblelife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Server Maintenance Wednesday, July 14

The City of Irving's IT department will be performing scheduled server maintenance from 6 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 14. Certain online functions may experience intermittent outages during that time, including the city's permitting (eTrakit) system, court and traffic ticket payments, library transactions and restaurant inspection scores.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Symonds Flags Comes to Irving

Irving—In Fort Worth since 1969, Symonds Flags & Poles recently relocated to Irving. The flag…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Politicsogemawherald.com

Skidway Lake Independence Day

Check out the great photos from the Skidway Lake Independence Day celebration!. Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Politicsmainstreet-nashville.com

Today in history: July 7

Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year. On July 7, 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. On this date:. In 1846,...
Politicscoastalbreezenews.com

A Proper Celebration for Independence Day

It was great to get back to celebrating a normal summer holiday tradition at the beach. The fireworks did not disappoint, and one thing is certain, the art and design of fireworks. continues to progress and impress. Whether you see a gorgeous red, white and blue burst. with perfect stars...
Fort Mill, SCfortmillsc.gov

Fort Mill's July 3 Celebration

Watch the Town of Fort Mill's Independence Day Celebration from July 3, 2021! Our exciting event included patriotic music, the history and firing of the Town's cannons and our 15-minute fireworks spectacular!
FestivalGillette News Record

Fourth of July results

The heat, combined with the fact that the Fourth of July fell on a Sunday, led to a smaller turnout than usual for this year's Independence Day celebration. But even then, thousands of people showed up to Bicentennial Park for the festivities, and hundreds took part in the various competitions throughout the day, including:
Educationgallupsun.com

Community Calendar July 2 - July 8, 2021

3 pm Join OFPL on Facebook LIVE for chess league. Novices and experts alike are invited to battle it out on the chessboard using lichess.org. To register email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call (505) 863-1291. SATURDAY, JULY 3.
Celebrationsgeorgetowner.com

Fourth of July Weekend Round Up: July 1 – July 5

Happy Fourth of July! There’s an explosion of events this weekend, from fireworks to the Budweiser Clydesdales coming to town and lots more. Don’t forget, Metro will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4. Also, the DC Circulator bus system has started its late-night services again. The Georgetown-Rosslyn and Georgetown-Union Station lines run until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and midnight Sunday nights. Monday, July 5 is an Independence Day federal holiday too, so enjoy the three-day weekend!
Sumter, SCItem

Fourth of July Schedule: Thursday, July 1, 2021

BANKS - All area banks and credit unions will be closed on Monday. GOVERNMENT - The following will be closed on Monday: federal government offices; state government offices; U.S. Postal Service; City of Sumter offices; Sumter County offices; Clarendon County offices; City of Manning offices; Lee County offices; and City of Bishopville offices.
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

#WhatsHappening this 4th of July weekend: July 1 – 4

When: 1 – 4 p.m. Where: Cam-Plex Wrangler Arena, 1635 Reata Dr. Where: Big Lost Meadery & Brewery, 105 Warren Ave. Where: Fire Station 1, 106 Rohan Ave. Where: Cam-Plex, 1635 Reata Dr. Cost: $165 – $250 Registration, $20 Guest. When: 7:15 a.m. Where: Bicentennial Park, E. Warlow Dr. Cost:...
Stratton, VTmountaintimes.info

Fourth of July celebration at Stratton is July 2-4

July 2-4 — STRATTON MOUNTAIN — Stratton Mountain is excited to welcome back a sky-high Fourth of July celebration in southern Vermont, taking place July 2, 3, and 4. Excitement is in the air as fireworks, family activities, and live music return to the mountain, alongside summer operations including downhill mountain biking, scenic lift rides, golf, hiking, and more.
Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Waste Facility Closed July 4 and July 5

The facilities at the Town of Bourne, Department of Integrated Solid Waste Management, will be closed on both Sunday, July 4, 2021 and Monday, July 5. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, July 6.
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Local events: July 1 through July 8

The Stoughton Junior Fair returns June 30 to July 4 at Mandt Park. Highlights of this year’s five-day fair include events like the truck and tractor pull, pie auction antique tractor pull, carnival rides, and one of its most popular events, the rodeo. Participants can also expect to see a...
Politicsnemiss.news

4th of July will affect services on Monday, July 5

Government offices and some businesses will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the July 4 holiday Sunday. Garbage collection in the county outside the city limits will go on as usual Monday and the remainder of the week. The solid waste schedule in New Albany will change as...
Allen, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fourth of July holiday closures on Monday, July 5

City of Allen will observe the Fourth of July holiday on Monday, July 5. City offices and facilities are closed unless otherwise noted. Trash and recycling collection continues as scheduled. Allen Public Library is closed July 4-5. Allen Parks and Recreation will adjust hours at various facilities July 4-5. Regular...
Rochester, NYmonroecc.edu

Fourth of July Observance: MCC Closed July 5

MCC locations will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. The federal holiday marks the anniversary of the publication of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain in 1776. The college will open on Tuesday morning, July 6. During that week, MCC COVID-19 pooled testing will...
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Coppell Considers Funding Local Service Organizations

Coppell–As part of the budget process each year, the Coppell City Council reviews applications and…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Festivalleelanaunews.com

Celebrating freedom

Freedom. This word has an entirely new meaning this year as we are (hopefully) reaching the end of COVID’s scourge. Independence Day was celebrated gleefully as we marked the 245th birth of our nation’s founding and adoption of the Declaration of Independence from England. July 4, 2020, state restrictions on gatherings — including family gatherings— curtailed Independence Day celebrations. Over […]
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

West Branch Independence Day

Check out the great photos from the West Branch Independence Day celebration!. Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy