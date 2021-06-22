Happy Fourth of July! There’s an explosion of events this weekend, from fireworks to the Budweiser Clydesdales coming to town and lots more. Don’t forget, Metro will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4. Also, the DC Circulator bus system has started its late-night services again. The Georgetown-Rosslyn and Georgetown-Union Station lines run until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and midnight Sunday nights. Monday, July 5 is an Independence Day federal holiday too, so enjoy the three-day weekend!