Greene County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River at Selden Lock and Dam and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 91.0 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 80.2 feet Monday morning.

alerts.weather.gov
