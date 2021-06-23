First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes
The first Shazam did an impressive job hiding a big surprise from its final act: Billy Batson’s entire adopted family got their own super-powers and joined together as the “Shazam Family” for the climactic fight. At this point, though, the cat is out of the bag, so for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the presence of all those Shazams - including the characters known in comics as Shazam Jr. and Lady Marvel — can be a big part of promoting the film.krna.com