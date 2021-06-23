Cancel
Connecticut State

Bonner, Charles each get double-doubles in Connecticut's win

 14 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had a career-high 26 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 of her 25 points in the third quarter, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-70 to snap a three-game losing streak. Connecticut won for the first time this season without Jonquel Jones, who is playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA European Championships. Bonner also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Kaila Charles recorded her first double-double with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas scored 11 for the Sun. Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 points and Satou Sabally added 16 for Dallas.

Dewanna Bonner
