The Supreme Court decision in Texas v. U.S. has dismissed the challenge to the Affordable Care Act, rendering useless many “protective refund claims” that taxpayers filed. At issue in the case was the constitutionality of the individual mandate, passed as part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010. This wasn’t the first time the ACA survived a challenge. In 2012 in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, the Supreme Court held that the ACA was a valid exercise of Congress’ taxing power because the provision offered individuals a lawful choice between purchasing insurance and paying a tax, called the “shared-responsibility payment.”