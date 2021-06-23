Price tag stumbles OMS track overhaul

OSWEGO — Improvements to track and field facilities and equipment at Oswego schools are presenting a financial hurdle for some Oswego City School District leaders. The district in the past month has engaged in lengthy talks about the facility at Oswego Middle School, which has long been the district’s venue of choice to host track and field events. The improvements, initially abandoned in 2017 as part of OCSD’s $63.1 million capital project, would overhaul the track and allow the district to host sectional competitions under New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) guidelines.