Survey gains momentum, first-reading heard of Barnes Mill annexation

The survey circulating throughout much of Richmond and Madison County keeps gaining momentum.

At the city of Richmond’s Tuesday evening meeting, City Manager Rob Minerich gave another update to the commission.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,376 responses had been sent to the city in reference to allowing golf carts on the streets and Sunday alcohol sales.

This number is an increase of almost 700 responses from Monday afternoon, when Minerich spoke with The Register.

“There’s been some pretty good responses so far, and we encourage people to engage with it,” he said.

Regarding golf carts, 53% of citizens say ‘no’ to allowing golf carts on city roads, and 89% of people say ‘yes’ to Sunday packaged liquor sales.

On Monday, 51% of people were reported to be against golf carts, and 89% of people voted in favor of Sunday sales.

“The plan is to close this survey out on July 18 and we will have data ready for you on the July 20th work session,” Minerich said.

Other business:

• The city of Richmond Board of Commissioners heard a first reading of an ordinance which would allow annexation of 422 acres of property on Barnes Mill to be annexed from the county to the city. In addition, the ordinance, if approved, would zone one portion of the land as planned urban development (PUD) and a smaller portion as agriculture. Commissioner Mike Brewer made the comment that he had spoken to people on both sides, but felt this possible development of the Farms at Barnes Mill would bring growth and development to the city. However, many public comments and packets were submitted from citizens about concerns. The city will vote and have a second reading at their next meeting in July.

• The board of commissioners heard another first reading of an ordinance which would annex 153.77 acres into the city of Richmond at 649 Caleast Road

• June 22 was proclaimed United Way of the Bluegrass Centennial Day in Richmond by Mayor Robert Blythe.

• The city of Richmond approved the second reading of an interlocal agreement with the city of Berea, the city of Richmond, Madison County Fiscal Court and Eastern Kentucky University acknowledging them as a fourth and equal partner in the Airport Board.

• Ordinance 21-15, regarding solicitation property nuisances was approved with a second reading.

• The retirement of Daniel Clark, battalion chief of the Richmond Fire Department was approved. Clark served the city of Richmond for 20 years.

• Bill Jenning’s resignation from the Codes Enforcement Board was approved.

• Sarah Durbin was re-approved for a term on the Human Rights Commission.

• Bell Engineering was approved for contractual services to the city.

The next city of Richmond Commission meeting is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m.