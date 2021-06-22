Speeding a concern at City Council meeting

Speeding and illegal activity on Davis Street were brought before Bradford City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday. Bradford resident Robert Nortum voiced concerns about the continued issue with traffic that does not follow the 25 mile per hour city speed limit, particularly in the area near Hanley Park. Nortum said there are repeat offenders and he is concerned that children crossing the road to and from the park may be hit if the issue continues. He also spoke of four-wheelers and motorcycles not licensed for travel on city streets.