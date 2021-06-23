Fulton Lions installs new officers, inducts 2 members; Guyer receives award
FULTON — The Fulton Lions Club installed its new slate of officers for 2021-22, inducted two new members, and President David Guyer received a special award from Rosemarie Bush, Lions Clubs International-NY State & Bermuda district governor, District 20-Y. Bush presented Guyer with the first Lion Cathi Bernardo’s Kindness Matters District Governor Award. It is awarded to a Lion who demonstrates “the kind caring spirit” of the late Judge Hanes Townsend, a first vice president, and the late Lion Cathi Bernardo. According to the award, the recipient displays qualities shown by both Townsend and Bernardo who “both lead by example on how to make clubs, districts, and the world a better place.”www.oswegocountynewsnow.com