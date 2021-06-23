Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Fulton Lions installs new officers, inducts 2 members; Guyer receives award

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON — The Fulton Lions Club installed its new slate of officers for 2021-22, inducted two new members, and President David Guyer received a special award from Rosemarie Bush, Lions Clubs International-NY State & Bermuda district governor, District 20-Y. Bush presented Guyer with the first Lion Cathi Bernardo’s Kindness Matters District Governor Award. It is awarded to a Lion who demonstrates “the kind caring spirit” of the late Judge Hanes Townsend, a first vice president, and the late Lion Cathi Bernardo. According to the award, the recipient displays qualities shown by both Townsend and Bernardo who “both lead by example on how to make clubs, districts, and the world a better place.”

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulton Lions#The Fulton Lions Club#Lion Melissa Champion#Charby#Ny Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy