NBA

Kobe Bryant's widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Vanessa Bryant, her children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement notice Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles but terms of the confidential deal weren’t disclosed. Bryant and nine others died when their chopper, flying in fog, plunged into hills in January of last year while flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County. Federal investigators blamed pilot error.

Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
