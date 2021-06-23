Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Letter: Marijuana Terminology

By Daniel Kruse, Hartington, Neb.
Yankton Daily Press
 14 days ago

I appreciated Kay Hansen’s letter (Press & Dakotan, June 15) regarding proper term usage for medical marijuana and other drugs that are used for medical purposes. The political opponents of medical marijuana love nothing more than to relegate such drugs to the status of common dirt. I’m very happy that South Dakota will be implementing medical marijuana.

