Video: Nintendo Releases New Overview Trailer For Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
We've been told Nintendo would be giving The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD a lot of love in the lead-up to its July release and this very much seems to be the case so far. If all the attention on the company's social media channels wasn't already enough, it has now released an overview trailer that runs for nearly five minutes. It shares some information about the game's story, plugs the "smoother and more intuitive" motion controls, shows off button controls (again), and provides a look at some more gameplay and the amiibo features.www.nintendolife.com