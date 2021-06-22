Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Moving moment a group of mourners perform the haka in honour of their friend stabbed over a baseball cap - as his heartbroken family face his killer in court

By Australian Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Dozens of mourners performed the haka in honour of their friend who was stabbed over a baseball cap as the teenager's casket was lowered into a hearse to be driven to his final resting place.

Footage of the moving performance at Maaka Hakiwai's memorial service in New Zealand was played in the Supreme Court of Victoria this week as his heartbroken parents faced his killer.

Maaka, 17, died after Joshua Horton ambushed him and his older brother Nathaniel 'Nate', 18, - stabbing them both - as they walked down a quiet street in Melbourne's Kings Park in September 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsFYg_0acXz5OF00
Moving footage of dozens of Maaka Hakiwai's loved ones performing the haka at his memorial service (pictured) was played at his killer's pre-sentencing hearing on Monday 

Horton, who was found guilty of manslaughter and intentionally causing serious injury, is fronting his pre-sentencing hearing over the random attack via videolink from prison, the Herald Sun reports.

The brothers' heartbroken and angry relatives have packed into the courtroom this week, where family members said Maaka's death would be felt for generations during powerful victim impact statements.

The court heard Horton, Chol Kur, 21, and a 17-year-old - who cannot be named - were driving around Melbourne when they saw the Hakiwai brothers waiting at a bus stop.

The trio, who also had three girls in the car with them at the time, pulled the car over and Kur and the 17-year-old boy demanded Nate hand over his Philadelphia 76ers cap.

Nate and Kur scuffled and fell to the ground. Nate looked up and saw Maaka being held in a headlock by the teen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8r8Q_0acXz5OF00
Maaka Hakiwai (right), 17, was killed and his 'best friend' brother Nathaniel 'Nate' (left) was left fighting for life

Then, from out of the car, came Joshua Horton. Armed with a knife he walked up to Maaka, put his hand on his shoulder and stabbed him in the chest.

'There are no words to describe how many lives the three of you have ruined in 16 seconds, including your own,' Nate told the three men, through a statement read by his father Stirling Hakiwai in a pre-sentence hearing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

'Horton you may have stabbed Maaka with the knife in the heart, but on that day you stabbed my entire family in the heart.'

The brothers were 14 months apart but Nate, the elder, said their relationship wasn't that of big brother, little brother but equals.

They shared a bedroom, friends, clothes, food and secrets.

'He is the only person who really knew me and I too am the only person who really knew him,' he said.

Nate suffered life-threatening blood loss through two stab wounds to one leg. He bears not only emotional scars from that day, but physical ones too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaCXP_0acXz5OF00
Maaka (pictured) was fatally stabbed in a quiet street in Kings Park, Melbourne in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSatp_0acXz5OF00
Moments from tragedy. The Hakiwai brothers walk to the bus stop where they would be attacked 

On Monday, the court heard from Maaka and Nate's grandparents, who said their lives would forever be scarred by the tragedy.

'Never in our dreams, did we think one of our grandchildren would die before us,' maternal grandparents Allan and Lynette Priester said in their witness impact statements.

'We will never open the door to our grandson, see him in love … the offender has robbed us of the chance of watching Maaka grow into a man,' they said.

Maaka's uncle Elias Hakiwai, said the family were handed a sentence 'that will never end'.

'Our kids and our kid's kids will inherit this pain, because there is nothing on this earth that can fix this,' he said.

Maaka and Nate had moved from the Gold Coast with their father when the attack happened. It was a move meant to bring the family together after years of Mr Hakiwai's fly in, fly out work.

He said it was a proud moment, having his boys working alongside him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZK7bO_0acXz5OF00
Joshua Horton (pictured) is facing a pre-sentencing hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria this week after being found guilty of manslaughter and intentionally causing serious injury

His wife Karli and their daughters, Leilani and Kiripaeahi, were to move from Queensland at the end of the school year.

Mrs Hakiwai held a framed photo of Maaka, taken on her last day with him. She cooked him an early birthday dinner and afterwards he came to say goodbye and goodnight - he was off to work early in the morning.

'I had no idea that would be the last time that I would hug, hold or see my beautiful baby boy again,' she said.

Before Tuesday's hearing seven-year-old Kiripaeahi wrote a note, surrounded by broken heart drawings.

'I'm so sad that you hurt my brother,' it said.

The Hakiwai family don't accept the jury's verdict on the murder charge.

'Joshua Horton ... I hope you believe in karma because I do, and I know you will get yours one day,' Mrs Hakiwai said.

Kur and the third offender, who both previously pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery, also appeared in court from jail via videolink.

The hearing is continuing.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cap#Haka#Murder#Philadelphia 76ers#Kings Park#The Supreme Court#Videolink#The Herald Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Australia
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Police officer, 30, who worked undercover infiltrating the Albanian mafia but fled to the UK when his cover was blown is spared jail after he was caught selling cocaine for gangsters in London

A former police officer who worked undercover infiltrating the Albanian mafia but then fled to the UK after his cover was blown has been spared jail after he was caught selling cocaine for gangsters in London. Maurisio Malaj, 30, was working for the Albanian police force when he went undercover...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Cheerleader, 19, who moved in with her boyfriend and his family during Covid lockdown jumped in front of train after he broke up with her, inquest hears

A university student who moved in with her boyfriend and his family during the first coronavirus lockdown took her own life after he broke up with her, an inquest has heard. Sarah Hammond, 19, who had a history of mental health issues, had moved in with her boyfriend of eight months Harry Hadden-Wight in April 2020 after the pair decided they wanted to live together during the first lockdown.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Her life was in his hands’: Viral TikTok shows man jokingly dangling friend over balcony, sparking outrage

A viral TikTok showing a man dangling a woman over a balcony at what appears to be an influencer party in Los Angeles is being criticized online. The video, posted by The Bachelor alum Brittany Galvin who goes by @lilgalvin on the app, has garnered 7 million views in a single day. A man and woman can be seen, appearing to joke around. The man picks up the woman, flips her over his shoulder—hitting her head on the parapet—and dangles her over a balcony. Gasps and yelps can be heard in the background. The woman smiles as she grabs hold of the parapet before being brought back to safety. Once she gets back on her feet, she does a backflip while the other partygoers stare.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Tragedy as woman's body is found 'half in, half out' of a charity clothes bin outside a busy shopping centre - as police believe she became trapped in the night and could not escape

Police say it appears a woman whose body was found in a charity bin in Perth became 'trapped' in the bin and could not escape, describing her death as 'absolutely tragic'. The grim discovery of the woman, in her 30s, was made behind Stockland Baldivis shopping centre in the city's southern suburbs by a member of the public at about 5am on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy