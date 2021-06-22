Moving moment a group of mourners perform the haka in honour of their friend stabbed over a baseball cap - as his heartbroken family face his killer in court

Dozens of mourners performed the haka in honour of their friend who was stabbed over a baseball cap as the teenager's casket was lowered into a hearse to be driven to his final resting place.

Footage of the moving performance at Maaka Hakiwai's memorial service in New Zealand was played in the Supreme Court of Victoria this week as his heartbroken parents faced his killer.

Maaka, 17, died after Joshua Horton ambushed him and his older brother Nathaniel 'Nate', 18, - stabbing them both - as they walked down a quiet street in Melbourne's Kings Park in September 2019.

Moving footage of dozens of Maaka Hakiwai's loved ones performing the haka at his memorial service (pictured) was played at his killer's pre-sentencing hearing on Monday

Horton, who was found guilty of manslaughter and intentionally causing serious injury, is fronting his pre-sentencing hearing over the random attack via videolink from prison, the Herald Sun reports.

The brothers' heartbroken and angry relatives have packed into the courtroom this week, where family members said Maaka's death would be felt for generations during powerful victim impact statements.

The court heard Horton, Chol Kur, 21, and a 17-year-old - who cannot be named - were driving around Melbourne when they saw the Hakiwai brothers waiting at a bus stop.

The trio, who also had three girls in the car with them at the time, pulled the car over and Kur and the 17-year-old boy demanded Nate hand over his Philadelphia 76ers cap.

Nate and Kur scuffled and fell to the ground. Nate looked up and saw Maaka being held in a headlock by the teen.

Maaka Hakiwai (right), 17, was killed and his 'best friend' brother Nathaniel 'Nate' (left) was left fighting for life

Then, from out of the car, came Joshua Horton. Armed with a knife he walked up to Maaka, put his hand on his shoulder and stabbed him in the chest.

'There are no words to describe how many lives the three of you have ruined in 16 seconds, including your own,' Nate told the three men, through a statement read by his father Stirling Hakiwai in a pre-sentence hearing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

'Horton you may have stabbed Maaka with the knife in the heart, but on that day you stabbed my entire family in the heart.'

The brothers were 14 months apart but Nate, the elder, said their relationship wasn't that of big brother, little brother but equals.

They shared a bedroom, friends, clothes, food and secrets.

'He is the only person who really knew me and I too am the only person who really knew him,' he said.

Nate suffered life-threatening blood loss through two stab wounds to one leg. He bears not only emotional scars from that day, but physical ones too.

Maaka (pictured) was fatally stabbed in a quiet street in Kings Park, Melbourne in 2019

Moments from tragedy. The Hakiwai brothers walk to the bus stop where they would be attacked

On Monday, the court heard from Maaka and Nate's grandparents, who said their lives would forever be scarred by the tragedy.

'Never in our dreams, did we think one of our grandchildren would die before us,' maternal grandparents Allan and Lynette Priester said in their witness impact statements.

'We will never open the door to our grandson, see him in love … the offender has robbed us of the chance of watching Maaka grow into a man,' they said.

Maaka's uncle Elias Hakiwai, said the family were handed a sentence 'that will never end'.

'Our kids and our kid's kids will inherit this pain, because there is nothing on this earth that can fix this,' he said.

Maaka and Nate had moved from the Gold Coast with their father when the attack happened. It was a move meant to bring the family together after years of Mr Hakiwai's fly in, fly out work.

He said it was a proud moment, having his boys working alongside him.

Joshua Horton (pictured) is facing a pre-sentencing hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria this week after being found guilty of manslaughter and intentionally causing serious injury

His wife Karli and their daughters, Leilani and Kiripaeahi, were to move from Queensland at the end of the school year.

Mrs Hakiwai held a framed photo of Maaka, taken on her last day with him. She cooked him an early birthday dinner and afterwards he came to say goodbye and goodnight - he was off to work early in the morning.

'I had no idea that would be the last time that I would hug, hold or see my beautiful baby boy again,' she said.

Before Tuesday's hearing seven-year-old Kiripaeahi wrote a note, surrounded by broken heart drawings.

'I'm so sad that you hurt my brother,' it said.

The Hakiwai family don't accept the jury's verdict on the murder charge.

'Joshua Horton ... I hope you believe in karma because I do, and I know you will get yours one day,' Mrs Hakiwai said.

Kur and the third offender, who both previously pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery, also appeared in court from jail via videolink.

The hearing is continuing.