Profile in Arts: Jordan Weber

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jordan Weber, born in 1984, is a Des Moines-based multidisciplinary artist and activist.

He is an artist-in-residence at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN., currently residing in St. Louis through a collaborative project of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Washington University’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Equity (CRE2) and Sam Fox’s School of Design and Visual Art.

Weber’s residency centers around social and environmental justice, incarceration and healing, with a focus on the “Close the Workhouse” campaign, a collaborative project dedicated to shutting down the St. Louis Medium Security Institute, known to the community as the “Workhouse”.

He also campaigned for the reinvestment of the money used in the unjust incarceration of black and poor people into rebuilding the most impacted communities and an end to wealth-based pretrial detention.

During the residency, Weber will conduct field research in St. Louis, meeting with students and faculty at various sites in the city and connecting with community members to build partnerships in support of a public art project.

Jordan Weber has exhibited at The Luminary, St. Louis, MO; White Box Gallery, New York; The Bemis Art Center, Omaha, NE; Des Moines Art Center, Des Moines, IA; Manifest Justice and No Gallery, Los Angeles; and Macalester College, St. Paul, MN.

John Weber is best known for series of urban land remediation projects on vacant lots and his deconstructed police vehicles, which have been turned into community gardens.

He received numerous awards and fellowships, including the Joan Mitchell Award for Sculptors, Creative Capital NYC Award, A Blade of Grass fellowship NYC, Tanne Foundation Award, and the African American Leadership Forum Award.

