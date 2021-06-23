Legislature drops judicial branch subpoenas, court administrator will ask Supreme Court to hear the case anyway

On Tuesday, the Montana Legislature announced that it was withdrawing legislative subpoenas it had issued to the justices and the court administrator for emails from the judiciary. However, the lawmakers also said that withdrawal will not stop the ongoing investigation into the judiciary, and legislators will continue to press the judicial branch for answers and emails.

However, the attorney for Montana Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin said they plan to continue the fight the Legislature started because Montana case law is absolutely silent on the scope of legislative subpoenas.

Even though lawmakers withdrawing the subpoenas would normally render the case moot, attorney Randy Cox told the Daily Montanan that there is an exception to rule, which says that if the circumstances are capable of repetition but can evade review, his client can ask the court to proceed with the legal matter — and that’s what they intend to do.

Rather than just letting the matter go, Cox said that future legislatures may try to subpoena documents or leaders in the same way. If the case can proceed, though, Cox said the Supreme Court has the opportunity to spell out more clearly the limits of legislative subpoenas so that this doesn’t become such a legal tussle in the future.

“The Legislature is well beyond the bounds of a proper legislative subpoena and this issue has not been addressed in Montana case law,” Cox said. “It should be addressed and we’re going to ask the court to make a ruling and decision that will affect the future of Montana and the legislature and we will respect the court’s decision regardless.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said the move to withdraw the subpoenas was made in consultation with the Montana Department of Justice. Currently, the Montana Supreme Court has several motions before it on the case, including a motion to the court to reconsider having all sitting justices withdraw from the case, made by Attorney General Austin Knudsen . At the heart of the matter are nearly 5,000 emails that were subpoenaed through the Legislature and the Department of Administration, which has oversight on state employees email, including those of the judicial branch.

Hertz, who is the chairman of the Legislature’s Special Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency, said that he expects emails from McLaughlin and other members of the court will be released, even though the subpoenas have been withdrawn.

Cox confirmed on Tuesday that his client has never objected to release of her email, rather, she just wanted the chance to separate emails that may have a privacy exception allowed in law, such as those involving personnel matters or those that deal with youth or victims in court proceedings.

“To be clear, we expect the judicial branch to release public records, the same as they have ruled the legislative and executive branches must do in numerous court rulings over the years,” Hertz said.

Part of the dispute stems from informal polling McLaughlin did on behalf of the state’s judges association on legislation that was before the Legislature in 2021. McLaughlin helped coordinate those polls among Montana’s judges, but said that she had deleted some of the email responses off her computer, but that they still may exist on state servers.

The Legislature’s Republicans had charged that the judicial branch was pre-judging legislation and that indicated judicial bias.

“We’re still seeking documents and information that will provide more clarity on issues identified in our committee’s initial report and inform legislative fixes to problems within our judicial system,” Hertz said.

The post Legislature drops judicial branch subpoenas, court administrator will ask Supreme Court to hear the case anyway appeared first on Daily Montanan .