BERRYVILLE — Makenzie Page watched her shot get swallowed up by the keeper and stopped in her tracks. For a moment, she put her head in her hands. With a half-hour still to play and her team trailing by a daunting-yet-manageable two goals, the Radford senior had made a sensational run past three defenders to get on the end of a through ball — the kind of moment the Bobcats had been trying in vain to engineer all night.