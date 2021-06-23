World Para Ice Hockey Championships: USA - 8 Korea - 0: Roybal Leads Team U.S.A. in Statement Win
To complete the group A play, Team U.S.A. faced off against Team Korea today at the 2021 World Para Ice Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic. This final game of the day capped off an exciting day of play with two decisive victories for Team RPC and Team Canada - whose win punched their ticket for Beijing 2022 - and an upset victory for Team Slovakia in their first appearance in A Pool play.