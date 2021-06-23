World Para Ice Hockey Championships: USA - 8 Korea - 0: Roybal Leads Team U.S.A. in Statement Win

Ice hockey is one of the most popular sports around the world, and its leagues are followed by millions of people. Although it is most popular in Canada, Russia and Eastern European countries, we can say that it has fans all over the world. For the same reason, almost every country has a league for ice hockey, and ice hockey bets can be placed on all of these leagues throughout the year. So, which leagues should you choose for ice hockey betting? We’ve answered this question for you below. Note that no matter which league you choose, you can place a bet for it at GGbet.