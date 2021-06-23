Cancel
Report: Mavs not pursuing Masai Ujiri, Danny Ainge

By 105.3 The Fan Staff
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - You can go ahead and cross two names off of the list of candidates for the Dallas Mavericks vacant president of basketball operations position. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Mavs are not pursuing Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri or Celtics former boss Danny Ainge for Donnie Nelson's former job. However, Michael Finley has "immediately emerged as a head of basketball ops candidate," as was previously reported.

