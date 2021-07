Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Paul George, National Basketball Association. Maybe the Los Angeles Clippers really are cursed. They had every opportunity to win a brutally ugly Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and when they did not fail themselves, the officials did them no favors in an 84-80 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Perhaps it is fitting that the fewest points allowed in a loss this entire NBA season dropped the Clippers into a 3-1 hole.