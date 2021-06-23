Why some Illinois residents will keep wearing masks, for now
Now that Illinois is in phase five, fewer and fewer business are requiring masks, and faces — bare faces — are everywhere. Yet some people plan to keep masks around. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for unvaccinated people is that they should keep wearing masks in addition to social distancing. The unvaccinated also should wear masks any time they are traveling, in public settings or when around people who don’t live in their household.thesouthern.com