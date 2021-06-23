Cancel
Illinois State

Why some Illinois residents will keep wearing masks, for now

By Alison Bowen Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Illinois is in phase five, fewer and fewer business are requiring masks, and faces — bare faces — are everywhere. Yet some people plan to keep masks around. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for unvaccinated people is that they should keep wearing masks in addition to social distancing. The unvaccinated also should wear masks any time they are traveling, in public settings or when around people who don’t live in their household.

Illinois State
Illinois Government
Illinois Health
Illinois Vaccines
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Waterloo, IL
#Bacteria#Masking#University Of Waterloo#Ipsos#Americans#University Of Chicago
Americas
Public Health
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Ulster County, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Residents May Be Forced To Start Wearing Masks Again

Just when we thought we were out, we might get pulled back in. COVID isn't over and being told to wear a mask may return very soon in the Empire State. The World Health Organization is urging fully vaccinated people to start wearing masks again and practice social distancing because a more contagious strain of COVID is rapidly spreading.
Public Health

WHO Says Even Vaccinated Should Keep Wearing Masks as COVID Delta Variant Spreads

WI Web Staff – (Source: www.washingtoninformer.com) – The World Health Organization has recommended for mask wearing to continue for the foreseeable future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — even for those who are vaccinated — as the more easily transmitted delta variant of the virus runs rampant worldwide. “Vaccine alone...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Mask Mandate Lifted in Pa., Some Cases You Still Have to Wear a Mask

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Pennsylvania’s mask order lifted at 12:01 a.m. this morning whether you are vaccinated or not you no longer have to wear a mask in the state of Pennsylvania. On Friday via release Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Alison Beam said “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping...
Public Health

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public Health

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public Health
EatThis

Fauci Says You Should Now Wear a Mask Going Here

You have heard conflicting POVs about wearing a mask after you're vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization recently urged vaccinated people to wear one. Los Angeles Country has advised the same. However, the CDC said in America, there is no need. Dr. Fauci agreed. However, yesterday, on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, he added an addendum to his thinking; or, as critics may say, he changed his tune. As a vaccinated person, he would actually wear his mask in certain situations. Read on to see when Dr. Fauci wears his mask, and for 4 other pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kids

Health officials: Unvaccinated children should still keep wearing masks

The American Academy of Pediatrics says unvaccinated children should still keep wearing masks. Health officials also say parents and other family members should be fully vaccinated if they're around a child younger than 12. Currently, any child under 12 is not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lewisburg, PA

Experts weigh in on wearing masks

Do you still need to wear a mask to guard against COVID-19? Can it protect you, or just those around you? These questions can be answered with something as simple and complex as one word: situation. “Masking definitely helps other people because these viruses are spread through respiratory droplets, so...
Public Health

Dr. Tam Says Canadians Should Be Respectful If Others Choose To Keep Wearing Masks

If people choose to continue wearing masks in Canada, the country's top doctor wants everyone to be respectful of their decision. In a statement put out on July 2, Dr. Theresa Tam said she's encouraging people across the country to keep following public health advice and keep using individual precautions, regardless of their vaccination status, so that their COVID-19 risk is lower.
Bakersfield, CA

As mask rules end, some choose to keep them on

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Some probably expected June 15 to come and overnight, masks would become a thing of the past. However, as you have no doubt seen, that didn't happen. So we asked members of the public to weigh in on why they still feel the need to wear...
Gila County, AZ

Linden event results in 22 new COVID-19 infections

The COVID superspreader event at a Linden dance hall underscores the consequences of the faltering vaccination campaign in Arizona. Reportedly 22 of the 70 people who attended a dance at the hall on May 18 have tested positive for COVID — including perhaps four people who had been at least partially vaccinated. The case demonstrates the continued ability of the pandemic to spawn clusters of infection when people socialize and gather in large groups, especially with close contact, singing and other social activities.

