Why some Illinois residents will keep wearing masks, for now

You have heard conflicting POVs about wearing a mask after you're vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization recently urged vaccinated people to wear one. Los Angeles Country has advised the same. However, the CDC said in America, there is no need. Dr. Fauci agreed. However, yesterday, on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, he added an addendum to his thinking; or, as critics may say, he changed his tune. As a vaccinated person, he would actually wear his mask in certain situations. Read on to see when Dr. Fauci wears his mask, and for 4 other pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.