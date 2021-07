An 11-year-old from Boardman, Ohio created 'First Aid Lemonade' to raise money for first responders. Here's why. William Thomas wants to be a first responder some day just like his uncle who is a firefighter. That might be why this young man is so motivated to help. Thomas created the First Aid Lemonade stand in Boardman, Ohio. The young, future first responder is very passionate about his mission according to WKBN,