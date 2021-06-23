Cancel
Amazon's Fitbit deals for Prime Day start at just $30!

By Maren Estrada
 14 days ago
There are so many great deals on so many popular products for Prime Day 2021, but you definitely don’t want to let this huge sale slip away without scrolling through Amazon’s Fitbit deals. Seriously… you’re not going to believe the deep discounts you can score right now! The $330 Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch that everyone loves so much is on sale right now for just $199.95, which is a new all-time low price by a huge margin. Or, if you’re only interested in activity and sleep tracking, you can pick up a $100 Fitbit Inspire 2 with a free year of Fitbit Premium for just $59.99. And finally, the wildly popular Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids that typically sells for $70 is somehow all the way down to just $29.99 right now. These deals are crazy!

This incredible Sony 4K smart TV is still down to its Prime Day price!

Price: Was $1,900, Now $1,298
Summer weather has now arrived across much of the country, and the last thing you want to do is be lazy after the painfully long winter that we all had to endure. This is especially true in 2021 since we were all hunkered down during the pandemic because people were staying inside at home even more than normal.

You need to stay motivated in order to stay healthy and there’s no better way to motivate yourself than with a new Fitbit. Now, Amazon is running some fantastic deals for Prime Day.

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is one of the most popular products Fitbit has ever released. So many of our readers have ordered one on our recommendation, and we have yet to hear a single complaint. The only possible issue you might have with it is the fact that the $330 price tag is a bit too high for many people’s budgets. Lucky for you, it’s on sale right now during Prime Day 2021 for just $199.95 — that’s a new all-time low price by a huge margin!

Those of you who aren’t interested in all the extra features a smartwatch has to offer should definitely check out the Fitbit Inspire 2 instead. It normally sells for $100 and comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium, but right now it’s on sale for just $59.99. And last but not least, the awesome Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids that retails for $70 is currently down to just $29.99, though there’s a good chance this deal will sell out.

These are all limited-time deals for Prime Day only, and they’re all very popular so they’re definitely sellout risks. Hurry up and take a look before these deals are gone. Or if you’re wondering about the most popular Prime Day deals among our readers this year, highlights include deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and Apple Watches, the insanely popular myQ smart garage door opener for a new all-time low of just $16.98 (plus a $40 Amazon credit with the Amazon Key promotion ), the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.79, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch – $199.95


Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperat…

Price: $199.95
You Save: $100.00 (33%)
Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker – $59.99


Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart R…

Price: $59.99
You Save: $38.41 (39%)
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids – $29.99


Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, 1 Count

Price: $29.99
You Save: $26.50 (47%)
