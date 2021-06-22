Cancel
Big Bear, CA

Small plane crashes Near Big Bear City Ariport

By Rick Herrick
kbhr933.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – UPDATE: 4:34 PM – According to a press release from the Big Bear Fire Department, the occupants of the downed aircraft sustained moderate to serious injuries and were airlifted to a trauma unit. The electricity in the neighborhood was knocked out by the plane crash. Bear Valley Electric crews arrived on scene to restore power. Automatic aid assistance was received from San Bernardino County Fire Department-Fawnskin, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and California Highway Patrol. Today at 1:25 PM a distress call regarding an aircraft was reported followed by a 911 call telling of a plane crash and fire near Meadow and Nana just north of the Big Bear City Airport. Witnesses stated that a male and a female were onboard. At this time it is unclear if the plane was taking off or landing. The plane, soon after impacting power lines and some trees, came to rest in an empty residential lot between several trees. The occupants exited the plane as it began to burn. It was said that the female occupant needed the assistance of neighbors to make her exit. They were transported for medical care and at this time the extent of their injuries are unknown.

