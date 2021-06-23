Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sydney isolated as COVID-19 clusters build; NZ tightens curbs in capital

By Paulina Duran Praveen Menon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9qrk_0acXx6CY00
Passengers arrive from New Zealand after the Trans-Tasman travel bubble opened overnight, following an extended border closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - Australia's largest city of Sydney re-introduced "soft touch" COVID-19 curbs on Wednesday to contain a widening outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, mandating masks in offices while neighbouring states closed their borders.

New Zealand raised the alert level in its capital of Wellington over exposure concerns after an Australian tourist tested positive for the virus upon returning to Sydney from a weekend visit to the neighbouring nation.

The latest virus cluster in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has swelled to more than 30 in a week, prompting New Zealand to halt quarantine-free travel. read more

On Wednesday, the state tightened curbs for a week on gatherings and movement in Sydney, but stopped short of a full lockdown, as fears grew that the latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant could drive a major outbreak.

Travel was limited to essential tasks for residents of seven council areas in Sydney's east and inner west, with home visits limited to five guests and masks mandatory indoors, even in offices and gyms. Some schools moved to online-only teaching.

"We have gone from near and present danger to a very real and present danger, not just in a shopping centre but right across Sydney," the state's health minister, Brad Hazzard, told reporters in Sydney.

The state's first virus cluster in more than a month was linked to a driver who transports overseas airline crew and visited several places, among them a shopping centre in Bondi, thronged by tourists.

Ten new cases were reported by 8 p.m. on Tuesday but 13 further cases have been detected since.

Neighbouring states such as Victoria, the second most populous, and northeastern Queensland shut their borders to travellers from Sydney and surrounding areas, while South Australia closed its border altogether.

Snap lockdowns, tough social distancing rules and swift contact tracing have helped both Australia and New Zealand to limit outbreaks and hold down COVID-19 infections.

Australia has reported just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began, while New Zealand recorded more than 2,300 infections and 26 deaths.

In New Zealand, Wellington will move to a 'level 2' alert, or one short of a lockdown, until Sunday midnight as a precaution against any potential outbreak.

New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, agreed to quarantine-free travel with Australia this year as both had reined in community spread of the virus.

But fresh outbreak worries have emerged after the positive test for the unidentified male Australian tourist, who visited more than a dozen locations from the national Te Papa museum to pubs, cafes, a bookshop and a hotel during his trip.

"This is not a lockdown," New Zealand's COVID response minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference in Wellington. "These are precautionary measures which will remain in place while we contact trace and test all of those we need to."

The level 2 alert allows offices, schools and businesses to stay open but observe social distancing, one of the conditions on which sport and recreation activities are allowed.

But gatherings of more than 100 for events such as weddings and funerals are barred.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hipkins
Person
Brad Hazzard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#South Australia#Australian#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
AustraliaPosted by
The Independent

Australia’s mouse plague forces evacuation of jail in New South Wales

Australia’s mouse plague has forced the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from a prison in New South Wales.Up to 200 staff and 420 inmates will be transferred from Wellington correctional centre after the mice chewed through ceilings and internal wiring.A stench can be smelt throughout the building because of dead mice stuck in wall cavities, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.The inmates will be transferred to other prisons in the next 10 days while cleaning and work takes place to fix the damage.The Corrective Services NSW commissioner, Peter Severin, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of staff and inmates is our...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: COVID-19 cluster worsens in Australian city

SYDNEY, Australia — A state government minister has been infected with COVID-19 and another minister is in isolation as a cluster in the Australian city of Sydney worsens. New South Wales Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said he was told on Thursday that he had tested positive after dining with three government colleagues on Monday at a Sydney restaurant after an infected diner.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

How Sydney's latest Covid outbreak compares to the Northern Beaches cluster and why the Delta variant is a worrying sign for the city

Health officials reject comparisons between Bondi's coronavirus cluster with the outbreak that locked down the Northern Beaches over Christmas and the New Year. Sydney's latest cluster increased to 31 on Wednesday, with another three recorded after Tuesday's 8pm cut-off that will be included in Thursday's report. The first reported case,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Queensland slams its borders shut to Sydney hotspots as New South Wales battles a growing Covid cluster

Queensland has slammed its borders shut to people travelling from Sydney's hotspots after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday morning that anyone who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Thursday.
Public Healthwsau.com

Queensland tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Australian outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Queensland state on Monday reintroduced mandatory masks and limited home gatherings, adding to increasing social distancing restrictions around the country as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, was plunged into lockdown over the weekend, along with the northern city of...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney faces new restrictions as cluster grows

Sweeping new restrictions will be imposed across Sydney as Australia's largest city grapples with a fast-growing Covid outbreak. Authorities reported 16 new infections on Wednesday, which brings the cluster there to 37 cases. Sydney's 5.3 million residents will have to wear masks indoors, and many will be banned from travelling...
Public HealthMetro International

Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s most populous state on Tuesday reported its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a week and extended the wearing of masks inside buildings, while New Zealand paused quarantine-free travel with the state. Ten new locally-acquired cases were reported in New South Wales state as...
Public HealthFlight Global.com

Covid-19 forces airlines to tighten planning timeframes

A panel of senior airline executives contend that their carriers are nimbler after over 12 months mired in the coronavirus pandemic, largely due to ever changing government requirements. Tara Naidu, chief of commercial at Air India Express, says that her carrier is operating about 50% of pre-pandemic capacity. It had...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Australia on edge over new Covid-19 clusters

Sydney — Australian leaders were holding emergency talks on Monday as states and territories sought to stamp out new clusters of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called an urgent federal cabinet meeting and will meet with state and territory leaders in the evening, Australian news agency AAP reported. Four...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Australian officials report biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales state recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections this year, even as residents in several major cities across the country were released from snap lockdowns on Saturday. Sydney, the New South Wales state capital and home to a fifth of Australia’s 25...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Queensland Covid update: premier Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts Brisbane lockdown despite five new cases

Brisbane’s lockdown ended at 6pm on Saturday despite the state recording five new Covid-19 cases, including one not linked to an existing outbreak. Queensland’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, told reporters on Saturday morning that the state was “not out of the woods yet” and that some restrictions, including mask mandates, would remain in place, but that the snap lockdown announced last week would end.
AustraliaTennessee Tribune

Stranded Kiwis In Sydney Set For Help

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The trans-Tasman travel corridor between Oceania neighbors Australia and New Zealand opened in April after several months of anticipation before closing up again. When the bubble reopens in July, the New Zealand government will consider offering a lifeline home to Kiwis stranded in Australia’s southeastern state of New South Wales by the latest Covid-19 outbreak.