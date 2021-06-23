Cancel
Baldwin, WI

Summer Food and Fun

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaldwin - Gethsemane Church’s Summer Food and Fun is starting up again Wednesday, June 9th at 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm every Wednesday until August 18, 2021. Summer Food and Fun is a community program for families with kids to help them out in the weeks of summer with additional food. Each week we will have bag(s) of groceries for pick up. This year we will also be sending a fun craft or activity home. Summer Food and Fun is made possible by local area businesses donations. It’s not a church service. Directions? Questions? Please call one of us: Gethsemane Lutheran Church 1350 Florence Street, Baldwin- 715-684-2984, Paul Backstrom 952-905-0601 or Gerard Buechter - 715-222-0359.

