Killer Mike Joins the Cast of Ozark Season 4

By Ben Kaye
Consequence
Consequence
 14 days ago

When Ozark returns to Netflix with its fourth and final season, it will pick up right where it left off: with Killer Mike. Season 3 concluded with a needle drop on Run the Jewels’ “ooh La La”, and now one half of the rap duo is set to appear on Season 4.

Consequence

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

