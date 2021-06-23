Killer Mike Joins the Cast of Ozark Season 4

Actors Veronica Falcon and Ali Stroker have joined the cast for the fourth and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed drama series Ozark. Featuring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner in the lead, the final season of the Emmy-winning series will be split into two parts, consisting of seven episodes each. “Ozark” follows Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney), who relocates their family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri and get involved in the local criminal activities of the new town. Knives Out 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Rian Johnson’s Netflix Film, Starring Daniel Craig.