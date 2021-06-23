Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK researchers to investigate Ivermectin as possible Covid-19 treatment

By Samuel Lovett
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hrkkc_0acXwOtk00

Ivermectin, a widely used anti-parasitic drug, is to be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 , researchers have announced.

The drug, used across the world to treat parasitic infections, will be studied as part of Oxford University ’s Principle trial - which is dedicated to finding at-home medicine for speeding up recovery from or preventing hospitalisation with Covid-19.

Ivermectin has been controversially touted as a potential treatment for Covid since the earliest stages of the pandemic.

Although the drug is not an antiviral, laboratory-based studies have found that it can block replication of Sars-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - but at much higher, and unsafe, concentrations than those used in currently authorised ivermectin treatments.

Results from clinical studies were varied, with some studies showing no effect and others reporting that ivermectin has a potential benefit, in terms of reducing viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild Covid.

However, the lack of evidence from large-scale, randomised controlled trials has made it impossible to say with confidence that the drug is effective in treating Covid - though some countries, such as Peru, Bolivia and Colombia, have decided to nonetheless push ahead with administering ivermectin to patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration has previously warned against using ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19, while a European Medicines Agency review in March concluded that “the available data do not support its use for Covid-19 outside well-designed clinical trials”.

Oxford’s professor Chris Butler, the joint chief investigator of the Principle trial, said his team hopes “to generate robust evidence to determine how effective the treatment is against Covid-19, and whether there are benefits or harms associated with its use.”

He said the drug is readily available on a global level and is well known to have a “good safety profile”.

Participants enrolled in the study will be randomly assigned a three-day course of ivermectin treatment. They will be followed-up for 28 days and will be compared with trialists who receive the usual standard of NHS care only.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said the drug’s inclusion in the Principle trial “should provide a final answer to the questions over whether this drug might be repurposed as an antiviral targeting Sars-CoV-2”.

“Much like hydroxychloroquine before, there has been a considerable amount of off-label use of this drug, based primarily upon in vitro cell culture data,” he said.

“However, antiviral effects have only been demonstrated in such systems at concentrations much higher than those corresponding to routine anti-parasitic treatment.”

Ivermectin is the seventh treatment to be investigated by the Principle trial, and is being evaluated alongside the influenza antiviral favipiravir.

In April, researchers from the study found that budesonide, a medicine used for asthma, can shorten the recovery time of Covid-19 sufferers who do not need hospital treatment by an average of three days.

The readily available drug, administered via a cheap inhaler twice a day for up to 14 days, is being prescribed by GPs on a “case-by-case basis”, allowing doctors to treat Covid-19 patients at home.

Ivermectin’s admission to the Principle trial will be closely monitored by the government’s taskforce dedicated to searching and developing a new generation of drugs capable of treating people with coronavirus in their own homes.

The taskforce, modelled on the team responsible for the UK’s vaccine programme, is aiming to identify and support research into promising antiviral treatments that can reduce transmission and speed up recovery from Covid-19.

It’s hoped two effective treatments – offered in tablet form – will be made available to the public as early as autumn, providing Britain with “another layer of defence” alongside the vaccines in combating possible future waves and emerging variants, said Sir Patrick Vallance in April.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

167K+
Followers
87K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral Drugs#Ivermectin#Covid 19#Uk#European Medicines Agency#Nhs#The University Of Leeds#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public Healthkentlive.news

£1.50 pill for head lice cures Covid according to new US study

A hair lice pill costing just £1.50 is an effective cure for Covid, according to new research. Ivermectin - which destroys nits - also kills the coronavirus and slashed death rates dramatically in a study of thousands of patients. Users were less likely to become infected and the medication also...
Milwaukee, WIWISN

Treatment different for each COVID-19 long hauler, doctor says

MILWAUKEE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasnew guidance out for what it calls "long haulers" or people who have lingering post-COVID-19 symptoms. A doctor at UW Health told WISN 12 News every case is different, so the treatment is, too. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention...
Medical Sciencegentside.co.uk

Anti-parasitic drug being trialled as possible at-home COVID treatment

An anti-parasitic drug called Ivermectin is going to be trialled by a group of researchers at the University of Oxford as a possible COVID treatment that patients can take at home. Although it is currently unproven, several people in Latin America and South Africa have been self-medicating their COVID symptoms with this drug.
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

Ivermectin to prevent hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19 (IVERCOR-COVID19) a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

PMID: 34215210 PMCID: PMC8250562 DOI: 10.1186/s12879-021-06348-5 Background: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) has changed our lives. The scientific community has been investigating re-purposed treatments to prevent disease progression in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. Objective: To determine whether ivermectin treatment can prevent hospitalization in individuals with early COVID-19. Design,...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Uganda Approves Herbal Treatment for COVID-19

KAMPALA, UGANDA - The World Health Organization has expressed concern about Uganda's approval of a locally made herbal treatment for COVID-19 amid a third wave of cases. The WHO has not approved the substance for COVID-19 treatment, but Ugandan pharmacists say they have little choice because drugs authorized for emergency use in developed countries are not available.
Public HealthThe Recorddelta

FDA Authorizes Drug for Treatment of COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) June 24, 2021 for the drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19.
HealthBirmingham Star

Zimbabwe to allow use of ivermectin for research

Zimbabwe will allow a drug usually dispensed to treat parasite infections in humans and livestock to be used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients only for research, the health regulator said Monday. This comes after weekend media reports suggested it had given blanket approval for the widespread use of the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Ivermectin treatment in humans for reducing malaria transmission

Malaria still kills millions. Researchers are excited by a new intervention: giving people a drug which kills mosquitoes that bite them. Incredibly, this is a reality, as the drug ivermectin, widely used for the control of parasite infections such as lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, appears to do this. With some mosquitoes now resistant to the insecticides used in treated bed nets, this is a potentially important new control measure.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Coronavirus company news summary – NIAID begins research into Covid-19 vaccine antibody responses in pregnant and postnatal mothers – University of Oxford studies ivermectin as potential Covid-19 treatment

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has begun research into the antibody responses of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant and postnatal mothers. The MOMI-VAX study is being conducted by the NIAID-funded Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC). Researchers will assess the development and durability of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in those vaccinated during pregnancy or in the first two postnatal months. They will also evaluate vaccine safety and transfer of antibodies to infants.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Highlights Need For Kidney Treatment Innovation

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) recently hosted its 4 th Annual Public Policy Summit entitled Patient Voice & Patient Choice: Patients At the Policy Table Today Determine Tomorrow's Innovations and Care Choices. Founded in 1969, AAKP is the largest fully independent kidney patient organization in the U.S. AAKP provides original kidney patient population survey data and expert advice to leaders in government, industry, think tanks, and academia involved in standing up and recruiting patients for technical evaluation panels, in-person and virtual focus groups, formal advisory committees, clinical trials, and efforts to include substantive patient insight data across the product development lifecycle.
Public HealthPsyPost

Research with frontline workers explores the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK and Ireland

Researchers at the University of Limerick’s RISE Lab and University of Gloucestershire’s HERA Lab have explored the experiences of frontline workers in the pandemic, as part of their CV19 Heroes project, uncovering new evidence for broader social influence in determining workers’ welfare. Dr. Elaine Kinsella and Dr. Rachel Sumner set up the CV19 Heroes project in March 2020 to track the welfare of all sectors of frontline workers in Ireland and the UK during the pandemic. The project has collected survey data and interview data from frontline keyworkers across all sectors (healthcare workers, but also supermarket workers, teachers, postal workers, police officers and Gardaí, delivery drivers, social workers, and many more) to understand more about their experiences, and what the consequences of their critical work will be.
ScienceEurekAlert

Interleukin-6 antagonists improve outcomes in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Findings from a study published today [6 July] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) have prompted new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to use interleukin-6 antagonists in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 along with corticosteroids. A new analysis of 27 randomised trials involving nearly 11,000 patients...

Comments / 6

Community Policy