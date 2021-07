For 13 seasons, “NCIS” stars Sean Murray and Michael Weatherly were quite a team as Timothy McGee and Anthony DiNozzo. Fans think so, too. A few of them were thinking about their favorite scenes involving these two characters in the long-running CBS crime drama. “NCIS” has been on for 18 seasons and will return again in the fall. Murray remains with the show in his role, but Weatherly left after 13 seasons.