Rumble Ponies Pitchers Combine to Throw No-Hitter in Tuesday Night Win
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies opened up their 6 game set with the Reading Fightin Phils with a 2-0 victory. That however is not the story from this game. Binghamton's pitchers Josh Walker and Andrew Mitchell combined to no-hit the Fightin Phils. Walker pitched 6 innings, striking out 4 batters, allowing no hits and walking just a single batter. Mitchell finished the game going 3 perfect innings striking out one batter.www.wicz.com