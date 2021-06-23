Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies Pitchers Combine to Throw No-Hitter in Tuesday Night Win

By Dylan Kuhn
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Binghamton Rumble Ponies opened up their 6 game set with the Reading Fightin Phils with a 2-0 victory. That however is not the story from this game. Binghamton's pitchers Josh Walker and Andrew Mitchell combined to no-hit the Fightin Phils. Walker pitched 6 innings, striking out 4 batters, allowing no hits and walking just a single batter. Mitchell finished the game going 3 perfect innings striking out one batter.

