Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Increase of Travelers Expected for Independence Weekend

By Nick McWilliams
wtuz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Reporting – A higher number of folks are anticipated to be traveling over the July 4th weekend, according to AAA East Central. Data looks for almost 48 million American’s to take to the roadways, representing a nearly 40% increase compared to last year’s holiday. Despite higher gas prices,...

wtuz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Gas Prices#Aaa East Central#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lifestylegoldrushcam.com

AAA Announces More Than 47 Million Americans to Celebrate With an Independence Day Getaway - Travel Expected to Increase 40% Compared to Last July 4, Reaching the Second-Highest Travel Volume on Record

June 27, 2021 - ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.
Cell Phonesmukilteobeacon.com

Expect longer ferry wait times for upcoming Fourth of July weekend travel

If your Independence Day weekend travel plans include a Washington State Ferries ride, be prepared for longer lines. Lengthy wait times are possible for people who must drive a vehicle onto a vessel over the long holiday weekend. The busiest sailings will likely be in the westbound direction Thursday and Friday, July 1-2, then eastbound Sunday and Monday, July 4-5. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early morning or late evening sailing.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

U.S. Fuel Use Seen Topping Pre-Virus Level in Run-Up to Holiday

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline consumption in the week leading up to the Independence Day holiday may have been the highest since 2019, adding to signs of recovery from the pandemic travel slump, analysts said. Demand for the week ended July 2 was probably about 9.6 million barrels of gasoline per...
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Georgia Pump Prices Unchanged as National Average Increases

Georgia gas prices remained the same at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is the same as a week ago, the same as last month and 93 cents more than this time last year.
TrafficFlorida Star

High Gas Prices No Deterrent To Demand

U.S. retail gasoline prices show no sign of letting up this summer as demand continues to outpace supplies, analysts told Zenger. The long July 4 holiday weekend led to big spikes in demand as U.S. travelers sought to make up for the strict social restrictions in place during the height of the pandemic last year. That strong appetite spilled over […]
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

EIA: US Ethanol Production, Demand Seen Holding Below 2019

OAKHURST, N.J. (DTN) -- Fuel ethanol production this year and in 2022 will remain below the 2019 output rate because of limited potential growth in higher-blended ethanol sales and the lingering impact of COVID-19 responses on gasoline demand, the Energy Information Administration said in its latest Short-term Energy Outlook on Wednesday.
TrafficSeattle Times

U.S. gasoline demand soars to record on July 4 travel surge

Gasoline demand in the U.S. hit a record high in data going back to 1990 during the week leading up to the July 4th holiday weekend. Refineries supplied 10 million barrels a day the week ended July 2, according to the Energy Information Administration. Traders had been watching the figures...
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Although Iowa Gas Prices See Only Slight Increase, AAA Predicts Prices At The Pump Will Surge Over The Summer

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price of gasoline has risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year, from $2.25 on Jan. 1 to $3.13 as of Tuesday, Jan. 6. AAA Iowa reports a lower average for the past week, showing a one cent increase to $2.97 with retail diesel prices holding steady at $3.10 per gallon and wholesale ethanol falling $.10 to $2.38. The prediction, however, is that consumers can expect to see even more price increases at the pumps over the summer, estimated at another $.10 to $.20, bringing the national average to well over $3.25 by the end of August. “Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” says AAA spokesperson, Jeanette McGee. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.” A crude oil price of $76.40 has not been reached since November of 2014. A national average gas price of $3.25 has not been seen since October of the same year. The Energy Information Administration is also reporting that demand for gasoline is robust at 9.1 million barrels per day.
Traffickwbg.com

Weekly Fuel Report, Gasoline Prices Up

DES MOINES, Iowa—The weekly fuel report from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship shows that fuel prices are continuing to increase. Regular Unleaded gasoline prices were up 1 cent across Iowa according to AAA. Crude Oil Summary. The price of global crude oil fell this week on the...
Trafficfallriverreporter.com

Gas prices expected to hit 7 year high this summer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a release by AAA, the national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today. Moreover, it is not stopping there. Motorists can expect gas prices to increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Gasoline prices spike to 2014 levels; average in Nebraska is $2.98 a gallon

PITTSBURGH – To Patrick DeHaan, petroleum industry analyst at GasBuddy.com, the recent hike in summer gasoline prices to their highest level in seven years isn’t unusual. “It’s supply and demand,” said DeHaan, noting that petroleum suppliers sharply reduced production during the pandemic as travel restrictions kept millions of drivers off the road starting in March 2020. Now, as pandemic limits are easing during the summer vacation season, many Americans are rushing to squeeze in a long-awaited vacation before schools reopen.
Trafficspglobal.com

East Coast gas storage risk fuels rally in Northeast winter forwards markets

A widening gas storage deficit in the Eastern US is raising alarm in the Northeast downstream market area, where winter 2021-22 forwards prices are up sharply since the start of injection season. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. On July 8, prior-week storage data...
Delaware Statetownsquaredelaware.com

Statewide – Operational Changes Coming for Delaware DMV

Dover — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will be implementing several operational changes beginning Tuesday, July 13, 2021, per the Governor’s recent announcement that Delaware’s State of Emergency declaration will be lifted on that date. Effective July 13, 2021:. DMV buildings will return to full capacity. Further, face coverings...
Hawaii Statecivilbeat.org

How High Will Hawaii Gas Prices Climb?

Many local folks are frustrated that a gallon of unleaded lists for an average of around $4 this week in Hawaii, about 80 cents higher than a year ago. But things could get worse. The Hill reported Tuesday that the average price of a gallon of gas is expected to...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

AAA expects record travel during July 4th holiday weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After travel plans were grounded by COVID in 2020, people are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies in near record numbers for this 4th of July weekend. Representatives from AAA predict more than 47 million Americans will be traveling for the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy