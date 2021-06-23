Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City police: More officers needed to fight violent crime

By Erin Vogt
Posted by 
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTIC CITY — Amid a recent spike in deadly violence in the city, there’s a split reaction among some elected officials as to how best handle the situation. Mayor Marty Small held a news conference on Monday alongside law enforcement leaders at the city, county and federal level, saying that the city would continue to support its police force and community programs while urging the public to be accountable as well.

catcountry1073.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gurbir Grewal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fbi#The Atlantic City Council#State Police#Small#Acpd#Real Time Crime Center#Project Pact#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
North Wildwood, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Alleged Beach Bag Bandit Busted in North Wildwood

Cops in North Wildwood say a man was allegedly stealing beach bags during the long 4th of July weekend and now he's in jail. Around lunchtime Monday, July 5th, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department received a report of a bag that was taken off of a beach chair at 12th Avenue. Cops canvassed the area and were able to locate the suspect, 18-year-old Keith Press of Wildwood, leaving the beach at 16th Avenue.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge for May Stabbing

Cops in Atlantic City say a man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened just before Memorial Day weekend and he is now facing an attempted murder charge. 26-year-old Daquan Cook of Atlantic City has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Police: Man Found Hanging From a Tree

The Atlantic City Police Department has launched an investigation after a man's body was found hanging in a tree Friday afternoon. Authorities say the scene unfolded around 2:45 when officers were called to New Hampshire and Melrose Avenues. Medical personnel and the Atlantic City Fire Department arrived at the scene...
Longport, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Woman’s Body Recovered in Water Off Longport NJ

A woman's body has reportedly been recovered from the water near Longport in Atlantic County. Downbeach.com is reporting that a body was recovered off Longport in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet at about 8am Sunday. The website says the New Jersey State Police Marine Division announced the recovery. No other...
Upper Township, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Missing: 16-Year-Old Upper Township NJ Girl

Authorities say a 16-year-old Upper Township girl is missing, and they could use some help locating her. New Jersey State Police say Taryn Cupit, 16, of Cape May County was last seen leaving her Upper Township home Wednesday evening at about 6:50pm. It's not known what direction Taryn was headed.
Vineland, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland Man Arrested After Having a Case of the Munchies

A man from Vineland was arrested after he apparently had a case of the munchies. Well, more specifically, shoplifting from a convenience store. The Vineland Police Department says 38-year-old Ryan Hope was arrested late Tuesday evening after he shoplifted, "two Tasty Cakes, a bag of Doritos & Herrs cheese flavored popcorn" from Wawa on South Delsea Drive. The total retail value of his heist was $11.35. Police say Hope was apprehended a short distance from the store and arrested without incident. He was processed on a complaint summons and released pending his court date.
Delaware StatePosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Two Fugitives from Delaware Arrested After Standoff in Atlantic City

Cops in Atlantic City say two fugitives from Delaware were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with authorities. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, the scene unfolded around 7:30 Wednesday morning when officers responded to the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue to assist members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force who were trying to arrest 23-year-old Rahiem Jackson and 24-year-old Maya Hairston, both of Dover, DE.
Camden County, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Cops: Father-Son Pair Arrested for April Camden County Bank Robbery

Authorities say a father and his son have been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Camden County that occurred in April. 43-year-old Jermaine Johnson of Haddonfield was arrested by the US Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force at a home on Linden Avenue on May 18th. He has been charged with first-degree robbery and weapons offenses and is currently being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting trial.
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

If You Hear Something, Say Something: Cops Say Ocean County Man Cuffed for Burglary

A man from Manchester Township, Ocean County, finds himself in trouble with the law and it was the result of a homeowner remembering the sound of a motorized bike. The Manchester Township Police Department says they received a call about a burglary at a home on Beckerville Road at around 10:00 Monday morning. A responding officer met with the victim who said someone entered his garage and vehicle and stole nearly $3,000 worth of tools. The victim also told the officer he heard what sounded like a small motorized bicycle during the time of the burglary.

Comments / 6

Community Policy