Atlantic City police: More officers needed to fight violent crime

A man from Vineland was arrested after he apparently had a case of the munchies. Well, more specifically, shoplifting from a convenience store. The Vineland Police Department says 38-year-old Ryan Hope was arrested late Tuesday evening after he shoplifted, "two Tasty Cakes, a bag of Doritos & Herrs cheese flavored popcorn" from Wawa on South Delsea Drive. The total retail value of his heist was $11.35. Police say Hope was apprehended a short distance from the store and arrested without incident. He was processed on a complaint summons and released pending his court date.