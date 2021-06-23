Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Abbie Chatfield still feels 'emotional' over cruel radio prank when she was interviewed next to Matt Agnew after he dumped her on The Bachelor

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Abbie Chatfield has recalled the humiliating moment she came face-to-face with her ex Bachelor boyfriend, Matt Agnew, after he dumped her on the reality show and chose Chelsie McLeod as his leading lady.

The 25-year-old detailed the horrible 2019 'prank' on her Nova podcast, It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield.

A devastated Abbie was being interviewed by Nova radio after placing second on The Bachelor. Unbeknownst to her, in the other room was Matt and Chelsie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdQnS_0acXvIdb00
Devastated: Abbie Chatfield has recalled the humiliating moment she came face-to-face with her ex Bachelor boyfriend, Matt Agnew, after he dumped her on the reality show and chose Chelsie McLeod as his leading lady 

'Remember that time?' said Abbie. 'Remember that time that I came into Nova in this literal studio.'

'I don't think it was an intentional prank, but the emotions of the prank are still there,' she continued.

'He (Matt Agnew) just broke your heart on national television,' mentioned co-host Elyse Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Inxqv_0acXvIdb00
Reflecting: The 25-year-old detailed the horrible 2019 'prank' on her Nova podcast, It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield. She is pictured here during the ill-fated interview 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4iAW_0acXvIdb00
An awkward moment: Matt and Chelsie (both pictured) were interviewed next door to Abbie in the Nova studio, soon after Chelsie won Season Seven of the Bachelor

'Also (I was) being trolled for a very long time and was kind of like depressed,' recalled Abbie.

'And I spent all morning doing interviews about how I was dumped. Then, behind me, who's there? Chelsie and Matt.'

'That actually is a prank. That's a prank and I had to go cry in the stairwell just there,' the reality TV alumni added, referring to a space in the studio.

Abbie then explained that everything has since 'come full circle' as she was now using the studio to do her podcasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08f2D4_0acXvIdb00
The brighter side:  Abbie then explained that everything has since 'come full circle' as she was now using the studio to do her podcasts 

'Now it's my studio...prank gods,' she commented amusingly.

Abbie was the runner-up on season seven of The Bachelor, after Matt Agnew chose Chelsie McLeod as his leading lady.

Matt and Chelsie ended up splitting only months after the finale aired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfyCQ_0acXvIdb00
Single:  Abbie was the runner-up on season seven of The Bachelor, after Matt Agnew chose Chelsie McLeod as his leading lady. Matt and Chelsie ended up splitting only months after the finale aired
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

197K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Reality Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Prank
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy