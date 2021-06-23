Abbie Chatfield still feels 'emotional' over cruel radio prank when she was interviewed next to Matt Agnew after he dumped her on The Bachelor

Abbie Chatfield has recalled the humiliating moment she came face-to-face with her ex Bachelor boyfriend, Matt Agnew, after he dumped her on the reality show and chose Chelsie McLeod as his leading lady.

The 25-year-old detailed the horrible 2019 'prank' on her Nova podcast, It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield.

A devastated Abbie was being interviewed by Nova radio after placing second on The Bachelor. Unbeknownst to her, in the other room was Matt and Chelsie.

'Remember that time?' said Abbie. 'Remember that time that I came into Nova in this literal studio.'

'I don't think it was an intentional prank, but the emotions of the prank are still there,' she continued.

'He (Matt Agnew) just broke your heart on national television,' mentioned co-host Elyse Cooper.

'Also (I was) being trolled for a very long time and was kind of like depressed,' recalled Abbie.

'And I spent all morning doing interviews about how I was dumped. Then, behind me, who's there? Chelsie and Matt.'

'That actually is a prank. That's a prank and I had to go cry in the stairwell just there,' the reality TV alumni added, referring to a space in the studio.

Abbie then explained that everything has since 'come full circle' as she was now using the studio to do her podcasts.

'Now it's my studio...prank gods,' she commented amusingly.

Abbie was the runner-up on season seven of The Bachelor, after Matt Agnew chose Chelsie McLeod as his leading lady.

Matt and Chelsie ended up splitting only months after the finale aired.