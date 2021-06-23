Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malheur County, OR

Dust Storm Warning issued for Malheur by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Boise County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Valley County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Payette County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho West central Camas County in southwestern Idaho Eastern Gem County in southwestern Idaho South central Adams County in southwestern Idaho Washington County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 744 PM MDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Payette to near Hidden Springs to near Tollgate, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Avoid travel until the dust passes if possible. This wall of dust will be near Annex, Bogus Basin Ski Area, Indian Head Mountain and French Corner around 750 PM MDT. Weiser, Idaho City, Horseshoe Bend and Gardena around 800 PM MDT. Pioneerville, Centerville, Mann Creek Reservoir and Star Butte around 810 PM MDT. Banks, Garden Valley, Ola and Midvale Hill around 820 PM MDT. Cambridge, Big Eddy, Rocky Bar and James Creek Summit around 830 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Malheur County, OR
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Idaho#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Malheur#Tollgate#Indian#French#Midvale Hill#Big Eddy#James Creek Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy