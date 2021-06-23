Dust Storm Warning issued for Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Payette, Valley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Boise; Camas; Elmore; Gem; Payette; Valley; Washington The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Boise County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Valley County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Payette County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho West central Camas County in southwestern Idaho Eastern Gem County in southwestern Idaho South central Adams County in southwestern Idaho Washington County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 744 PM MDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Payette to near Hidden Springs to near Tollgate, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Avoid travel until the dust passes if possible. This wall of dust will be near Annex, Bogus Basin Ski Area, Indian Head Mountain and French Corner around 750 PM MDT. Weiser, Idaho City, Horseshoe Bend and Gardena around 800 PM MDT. Pioneerville, Centerville, Mann Creek Reservoir and Star Butte around 810 PM MDT. Banks, Garden Valley, Ola and Midvale Hill around 820 PM MDT. Cambridge, Big Eddy, Rocky Bar and James Creek Summit around 830 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!