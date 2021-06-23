Cancel
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County extends eviction moratorium until Sept. 30

BayInsider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to keep its current eviction moratorium in place until Sept. 30. The state's COVID-19-related moratorium, which went into effect Sept. 1 of last year, will expire June 30. The county ordinance protects residential tenants experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic. Renters must provide a written declaration of hardship or pay at least 25 percent of their rent due by Nov. 30.

www.ktvu.com
