Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wolves land 7th in NBA Draft Lottery, lose pick to Warriors

WDIO-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter landing the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves won't have a pick going into this year's draft. During the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, the Wolves were selected to pick No. 7 overall, which means their pick in the draft goes to the Golden State Warriors as part of last year's trade that brought D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors. The Timberwolves would've kept their pick in this year's draft if it was a top-three pick.

www.wdio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Andrew Wiggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Warriors#Timberwolves#Nba Draft Lottery#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Grading GM Gersson Rosas’s tenure

Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Gersson Rosas has had nothing short of an eventful tenure so far – about two years after being hired away from Daryl Morey’s staff for the then-Houston Rockets. As GM, Rosas has made a plethora of trades, overturning the roster entirely (with the exception of only...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Timberwolves must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers recently concluded an underwhelming campaign in the 2020-21 season as they suffered yet another first-round exit in the postseason. The team’s failure to advance deep in the playoffs certainly wasted a prime year of their main man in Damian Lillard. This brings us to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Well, in a second it will.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBANew York Post

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in crazy gold car

Devin Booker is riding in style. The Suns guard pulled up to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in a Chevrolet Caprice that featured gold wire-spoked wheels. Booker was captured behind the wheel of the vintage vehicle as he made his way into a parking garage near...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green React To Viral Video Of Klay Thompson And Drake

When you put together Klay Thompson and Drake, you're in for a great time. The Golden State Warriors superstar and the rapper are two of the funniest celebrities out there. When they join forces, you know it's going to be madness. Drake recently made an Instagram reel and made a side-to-side imitation to Thompson's Instagram Live session. The Splash Brother was singing "Mob Ties” by Drake when he decided to recall their beef during the 2019 NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Patrick Beverley suspended one game for shove of Chris Paul

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended by the NBA for one game without pay, the league has announced in a statement. Beverley shoved Suns guard Chris Paul in the back during a pause in play with 5:49 left, with the game already out of hand in a 130-103 Game 6 Phoenix victory on June 30. At the time of the incident, Beverley was given a technical foul and ejected from action.

Comments / 1

Community Policy