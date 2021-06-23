The 15 best Prime Day 2021 deals you can still get

Apple delivered a brilliant surprise to iMac fans earlier this year when it announced an ultra-thin, colorful, all-in-one desktop. The 2021 iMac also comes with a powerful new M1 processor inside. Soon after Apple’s spring event, reports emerged claiming MacBooks would receive a similarly colorful upgrade. Renders appeared, teasing what a MacBook Air redesign might have to offer. Separately, reports detailed Apple’s next-gen M-series chips that would be equipped in the upcoming macOS computers. A leaker now claims that the colorful M2-powered MacBook Air redesign isn’t coming in 2021 after all.
