Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The 15 best Prime Day 2021 deals you can still get

By Taylor Kerns
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prime Day 2021 is almost over, but that doesn't mean the deals have dried up completely — there's still a few hours to save big on all kinds of tech goodies. Here are 15 of our favorite deals you can still score right now. It's not strictly a tech deal,...

www.androidpolice.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#Sony Tv#The Oneplus 8#Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe#Fitbit#Vizio Oled Tv#Oled#Roomba#Amazon Echo#Nest Audio#Nest Wifi#Nintendo Switch Lite#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Shopping
News Break
ANC
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

65-inch and 55-inch 4K TVs are so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater setup with one of the great 4K TV deals now on offer, especially with all the 4K content that’s being released for your viewing pleasure. If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, you should check out Walmart TV deals, which are one of the most reliable sources for offers that will be perfect for you no matter your budget.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Staples is practically giving away this slim Lenovo IdeaPad laptop

If you want a chance to get away from your desk or work remotely just about anywhere, there are some awesome laptop deals happening right now. If you choose the right one you don’t have to sacrifice performance for portability, because many of the newer models are powerful and light.
BusinessPocket-lint.com

Amazon wants to bring Fire TV to your car

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon sees in-car infotainment systems as an intergral part of its Fire TV expansion plans. Having seen a rapid increase in the number of Fire TV Edition televisions over the last year, the company wants to make further inroads in the auto market. "We do see interest in...
ShoppingPeople

You Can Shop Small but Score Big Savings with These Member-Exclusive Amazon Handmade Prime Day Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day part two is in full swing, and if you haven't bought three pairs of butt-lifting leggings, a fancy new toothbrush, and a pair of Oprah's favorite jeans, are you even doing it right? You may think you have it all, but before you check out (for the first time or the tenth time), there's one other section you should comb through.
ShoppingFood & Wine

If You Act Fast, You Can Get This Calphalon Espresso Machine for $200 Off During Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've started making coffee at home over the past year and a half, it's time to step up your home brewing game to cafe-level quality. Luckily, the Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine is 33% off its original price for the remaining hours of Amazon Prime Day.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Prime Day May Be Over, but You Can Still Save on Zojirushi Products Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still offering tons of great deals on kitchen products. Zojirushi is well-known for its high-performance appliances, and the brand is arguably the reigning champ among rice cooker manufacturers. From its rice cookers to its containers, Zojirushi is a favorite among FOOD & WINE editors, and a bunch of the brand's products are discounted on Amazon right now.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Eagerly awaited colorful MacBook Air might not launch in 2021 after all

Apple delivered a brilliant surprise to iMac fans earlier this year when it announced an ultra-thin, colorful, all-in-one desktop. The 2021 iMac also comes with a powerful new M1 processor inside. Soon after Apple’s spring event, reports emerged claiming MacBooks would receive a similarly colorful upgrade. Renders appeared, teasing what a MacBook Air redesign might have to offer. Separately, reports detailed Apple’s next-gen M-series chips that would be equipped in the upcoming macOS computers. A leaker now claims that the colorful M2-powered MacBook Air redesign isn’t coming in 2021 after all. Today’s Top Deal Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Will your smartwatch get an upgrade to Google and Samsung's new Wear OS?

This story was originally published . After years of silence from Google, Wear OS has finally returned to the spotlight. New partnerships with Samsung and Fitbit have reenergized Android-friendly wearables, but there's still a lot we don't know. Both of these companies currently power some of the most popular wearables for Google's mobile OS, leaving many current owners unsure about the future of their watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy