America’s Got Talent: Ryan Stock & Amberlynn return after accident
Who are Ryan Stock & Amberlynn? If you’ve watched America’s Got Talent over the years, you are very familiar with the dangerous duo. These two have been a part of the show in the past, and were actually a part of one of the most notable live performances gone awry ever. Remember when a flaming arrow hit Ryan right in the threat? He’s clearly a professional, but it was a reminder of just how risky some of these performances can be.cartermatt.com