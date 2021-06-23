Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

America’s Got Talent: Ryan Stock & Amberlynn return after accident

cartermatt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho are Ryan Stock & Amberlynn? If you’ve watched America’s Got Talent over the years, you are very familiar with the dangerous duo. These two have been a part of the show in the past, and were actually a part of one of the most notable live performances gone awry ever. Remember when a flaming arrow hit Ryan right in the threat? He’s clearly a professional, but it was a reminder of just how risky some of these performances can be.

cartermatt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#America#Reality Show#Ryan Stock Amberlynn#Agt#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

Look, we’re not saying that this week’s Golden Buzzer moment was secretly a marketing stunt for NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, but we’re not not saying it. When singer Jimmie Herrod announced on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he was going to perform the iconic (and polarizing) showtune “Tomorrow,” Simon Cowell made it very clear that an “X” was likely in his future.
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Singing Dog Convinced Me The Auditions Stage Is The Best Part Of The Show

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 16 continued on June 22 with an episode packed with talented acts that resulted in several unanimous votes yes from the judges, one golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara, and one singing dog named Casper with his human partner Pam Quinn. Pam and Casper performed pretty early in the night, but by the time they scored a yes from each and every one of the judges, I was convinced that the auditions stage is the best part of AGT.
TV & VideosEW.com

You may remember 'America's Got Talent' contender Josh Blue as a 'Last Comic Standing' winner

After a killer America's Got Talent audition that earned him serious buzz, comedian Josh Blue has his sights set on the ultimate prize. But this wasn't his first rodeo. Blue, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant, performed on NBC's Last Comic Standing back in 2006 and ended up winning the competition. He's also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was the first stand-up comedian to perform on the show, as well as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Rounding out his creative pursuits, Blue competed as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team.
Hollister, NCwarrenrecord.com

Brooke Simpson wows judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Local residents who have been longing to watch Brooke Simpson’s audition on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” got their wish Tuesday night as the Hollister native wowed judges with her rendition of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Her husband, Ray, provided accompaniment. In her interview which aired before her audition,...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simon Cowell's deadly 'America's Got Talent' stunt shocks audience: 'We need a medic!'

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Has Anyone Actually Died on 'America's Got Talent'? They've Come Very, Very Close to It

On America's Got Talent, contestants pull the most impressive (and surely death-defying) tricks that make the audience "ooh" and "ahh" at their screens. There have been some seriously risky stunts pulled, like knife-throwing, dangerous object-juggling, shooting arrows, and using fire in...all kinds of ways. This has made some viewers wonder if there's ever been an accident — or even a death. Has anyone actually died on AGT?
Musiccartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent video: Gangstagrass combine bluegrass, hip-hop

There’s another new episode of America’s Got Talent coming on NBC this Tuesday; why not get to know Gangstagrass further? These guys were brought together due to their mutual love of music, and also their hope of bringing a lot of people together. In the video below, you can see...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent video: Dokteuk Crew perform routine to Blackpink

Dokteuk Crew is the latest dance act appearing on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday, and they’re different from any other you’ve seen. Take, for starters, the style of their movement. They claim that anime is a big inspiration for a lot of their routines, and you can see some of that in their storytelling, costuming, and style. There’s a real sense of fun and adventure to what they do, and we get the sense that this Blackpink-set routine is just scratching the surface of what they can do. Their moves are slick, but what’s even more impressive than that is the timing of them. They are extremely precise with everything they do — this sort of dance is tough, since one mistake will stick out like a sore thumb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy