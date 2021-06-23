ASUGForward 2021 - how is RISE going down with SAP customers?

The trouble with a virtual event is you can't roam the hallways and pick up the side conversations in the same way as when you're there in person. One of the big talking points at this year's ASUGForward, the annual event of the Americas' SAP Users' Group (ASUG) surely must be RISE with SAP, the program launched earlier this year to help customers along the path to digital transformation and the vendor's cloud ERP platform, SAP S/4HANA Cloud. I dropped in on a few sessions yesterday during the event's opening day to see what I could glean, as a necessary counterpoint to what I've heard over the past few weeks at SAP's own SAPPHIRE event.