His Dark Materials season 3 filming officially begins!
While you may be waiting a while to see His Dark Materials season 3 on the air, you can take solace in the following: Filming is underway! Production will be happening in Wales and England over the course of the coming months, and hopefully, we’ll get news about a formal premiere date at some point later this year. Just remember, though, that this is a show with a ton of post-production — don’t be surprised if it takes a little bit of time for more information to come out.cartermatt.com