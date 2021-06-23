Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

His Dark Materials season 3 filming officially begins!

cartermatt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you may be waiting a while to see His Dark Materials season 3 on the air, you can take solace in the following: Filming is underway! Production will be happening in Wales and England over the course of the coming months, and hopefully, we’ll get news about a formal premiere date at some point later this year. Just remember, though, that this is a show with a ton of post-production — don’t be surprised if it takes a little bit of time for more information to come out.

cartermatt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Pullman
Person
Dafne Keen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Two#His Dark Materials#England#Bbc Hbo#Hbo Programming#Lyra#Bad Wolf#Commissioning Editor#Bbc Drama#Bbc One#Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesleedaily.com

His Dark Materials Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More

After two excellent seasons so far, His Dark Materials has become one of the most beloved TV series, and now we can generate a rough idea of when it will release. First, however, His Dark Materials Season3 has been announced, and fans are already drooling over it. Are you one of them? You would be delighted to hear that directors and makers of the film have shown the green light to the fans. But, it is expected to be the last season!
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

His Dark Materials: Lyra’a Oxford Gift Edition Coming This Fall

After the recent release of The Golden Compass Illustrated Edition an oversized, lavishly illustrated collector’s edition of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy classic, a now fully illustrated gift edition of Pullman’s LYRA’s OXFORD will be released this fall with all-new artwork!. Fans of His Dark Materials will be able to get...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

In the Dark: Season Three Viewer Votes

Are Murphy and her friends in over their heads in the third season of the In the Dark TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like In the Dark is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of In the Dark here.
TV Seriesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Acolyte’ Set to Begin Filming in London in February 2022

Things seem to be moving full steam ahead with The Acolyte, with production on the series set to begin early next year in the United Kingdom. A new exclusive from DiscussingFilm has indicated that the series is set to start filming on February 2022 should all go well. The show will make use of the Volume technology that made a production like The Mandalorian possible, which is currently being used by Peyton Reed (the sole director for multiple episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian) during the ongoing production of his third Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The plan seems to be that Star Wars: The Acolyte will start filming after principal photography on that movie is complete. DiscussingFilm also reports that The Acolyte‘s lead actress will be a woman of color.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Visual Effects Producer Talks Bringing Dragons to Life on 10th Anniversary of Daenerys' Iconic Scene (Exclusive)

This past weekend marked the tenth anniversary of the Game of Thrones Season 1 finale, titled "Fire and Blood," and the dragons it introduced are still dominating the TV landscape. We caught up with visual effects producer Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, who helped bring Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion to life for the first time back in 2011 to reflect on their ongoing legacy. Like the rest of us, she is excited to see those hatchlings writ large in the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

Where to Watch The CW's 'In the Dark' Season 3

In the Dark season 3 is finally here after more than one year of waiting. The new series picks up from the nail-biting events of season 2, which saw Murphy (played by Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Max (Casey Deidrick), and Felix (Morgan Krantz) on the run after Josh (Theodore Bhat) realized they were involved in the murder of drug lord Nia Bailey (Nicki Micheaux).
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Perry Mattfield: 'In the Dark' reinvents itself in Season 3

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- Perry Mattfield, star of The CW's In the Dark, said the drama has reinvented itself in its third season, which premieres Wednesday. "Every season is kind of a different story, but yet they're all an extension of the one before," Mattfield told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Home Before Dark Season 2, Episode 3 recap: Fighting His Ghost

What do you do when a local pond could be teeming with something so toxic it’s killing all the wildlife? Count on Hilde Lisko to investigate, of course! In this week’s episode of Home Before Dark Season 2, “Fight His Ghost,” Hilde, Spoon and Donnie aim to test the Pinewood Park pond (the one where they found all the dead fish in the previous episode) for potential contaminants in the hopes they can find out what’s causing so many of the local fish and birds to die.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Paddington 3’ to Begin Filming in Early 2022

Our favorite polite young bear is returning to the big screen for a third film. Collider reports that StudioCanal has announced that Paddington 3 is set for an early 2022 production date, some time in the second quarter of the year. The highly anticipated third installment for StudioCanal is a...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9: Filming start date officially confirmed

We’ve known for a little while now that When Calls the Heart season 9 filming would be happening this month, but it’s nice to have an official date!. In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Brian Bird confirmed that on July 21, work on the new season will be underway in British Columbia. This is a very comfortable time for production to begin, largely in that it gives the cast and crew plenty of time to work before some of the cooler temperatures come in across the province. It also allows a Christmas Special to be ready by the end of the year, should producers decide to go that route.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Announces No Second Season for ‘Lovecraft Country;’ Showrunner Misha Green Teases Possible Storyline

Fans of HBO’s horror series, Lovecraft Country, were genuinely frightened by the news cycle this weekend. Deadline reported the series, based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, would not be getting renewed for a second season. Created by showrunner Misha Green (Underground), the alt-history show explored themes of American racism and horror through tales inspired by the genre novelist himself, H.P. Lovecraft (The Dunwich Horror, The Call of the Cthulhu).
MoviesDeadline

‘Industry’ & ‘Skins’ Star Freya Mavor Joins James Norton Thriller ‘Freegard’

EXCLUSIVE: Industry and Skins star Freya Mavor has joined the cast of UK thriller Freegard, which is filming in London. As previously revealed, cast is led by James Norton (Little Women), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Shazad Latif (Star Trek Discovery), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (The Wire), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Jimmy Akingbola (In The Long Run).
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“The Last of Us” Series Begins Filming

Production has officially kicked off in Calgary on HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series with actor Gabriel Luna posting a photo from the set. The shot shows Luna, armed with more hair curls than we’re used to seeing him with, joined by Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker. The trio plays the Miller family in the series – Pascal as Joel, Luna as his brother Tommy and Nico as Joel’s daughter Sarah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy