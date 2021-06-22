Cancel
Congress & Courts

Cheney, Dingell introduce legislation for telehealth service

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Wyoming’s Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell introduced the “Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021.”. The legislation would codify critical telehealth policies implemented during the pandemic, while also making it easier for seniors – especially those in rural areas –...

