Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Furious Max Scherzer undoes belt, taunts Joe Girardi after mid-inning foreign substance check

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the old saying goes: if at first you don't find any foreign substances, try, try again. That's evidently how it might work with the new rules established by MLB's crackdown on pitchers, working to prevent an unfair advantage due to sticky materials they may be using while on the mound. We had many questions about how the crackdown, which officially went into effect on Monday, might look in action. And if Max Scherzer's showing on Tuesday night was any indication, it might not be as smooth-sailing as the league might prefer.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Phillies#Fox Sports#Jomboy Media#Baseballamerica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLBSporting News

Athletics' Sergio Romo one-ups Max Scherzer, drops pants during substance check

MLB pitchers aren't taking kindly to the league's new foreign substance rules. Athletics pitcher Sergio Romo seemed particularly annoyed that the umpires performed a substance check on him Tuesday night. After working a one-run seventh inning for Oakland, the umpire beckoned for Romo to come over for the check. Romo...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Joe Girardi Ejected After Confrontation With Max Scherzer

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected from tonight’s matchup against the Nationals for a conflict with Washington pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer, who was making his first start for the Nats since suffering an injury back on Jun. 11, had already been checked on two occasions for the use of foreign substances. Despite passing the first two check’s, Girardi insisted that the opposing ace be checked again in the fifth inning.
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies' Joe Girardi: Max Scherzer Wiping His Head During Game Was 'Suspicious'

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi explained why he had Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer checked for illegal substances during Tuesday's 3-2 Nationals win. According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Girardi said: "I've seen Max a long time. Since 2010. Obviously he's going to be a Hall of Famer. But I've...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Girardi explains why he wanted Max Scherzer checked

Joe Girardi sparked a great deal of drama during Tuesday night’s game between his Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals when he asked the umpiring crew to do a foreign substance check on Max Scherzer. After the game, the manager said he was simply trying to do what was best for his team.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBnewsbrig.com

MLB has a rule to prevent ‘bad-faith’ substance checks from Joe Girardi and managers like him

Joe Girardi, the Phillies manager and baseball lifer, inserted himself into the heart of baseball’s sticky substance conversation on Tuesday night. Nationals starter Max Scherzer had already been checked by the umpires — as required by baseball’s new enforcement policy — twice, in the first and third innings. Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer again in the fourth, with one on and one out in a game Washington led at the time, 3-1. Scherzer was not a fan of that request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy