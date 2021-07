It may be fair to say what happened to the Red Sox on Tuesday isn’t exactly being Ohtani’d. The Angels superstar had only one hit, and while he was good on the mound it wasn’t the kind of line that truly jumps off the page, especially for him with his typical strikeout totals. And yet, he was the entire game, because that’s what he does. His one hit was a big double in the first inning to answer right back after the Red Sox took an early lead, and while he wasn’t missing a ton of bats he efficiently made his way through this Red Sox lineup for seven relatively easy innings. Maybe it’s being Ohtani’d. Maybe it didn’t reach that threshold. Either way, the Red Sox did not grab the victory, which ultimately is all that matters.