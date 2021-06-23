John Darryl Mitchell Sr. - Laurens

John Darryl Mitchell Sr., 68, of Laurens, S.C., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home. Born in Campbellsville, KY, he was the son of the late Lynwood and Ellen Faulkner Mitchell. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., on August 19, 1973. John was owner and founder of All-Dry of the Carolinas, Inc. He served as a Ruling Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. John was an Assistant Scout Master and a committee member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 339 at First Presbyterian for many years. He was Vice Chairman of the Laurens County Airport Commission for many years. He was also a Master Gardener.