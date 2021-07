Sharon Messer Adams, age 64, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home. She was born on December 18, 1956 and was a daughter of the late Kenneth Messer Sr. and Shelby Moore Messer. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill and was a former employee of Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs and Woven Electronics. She was also a former cook and a houseparent at the Boys Farm of Newberry.