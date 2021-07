(Spring Park, MN) -- A boat was damaged, but no injuries reported during a boat fire Saturday morning on Lake Minnetonka. Several fire departments and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol responded to the call for help at about 12:30 a-m. Investigators say 10 people were aboard the boat when the fire started. They were able to swim to safety. The boat was a total loss. Although no official cause for the fire was released, the Water Patrol reminded people to turn their blowers on if they have an inboard motor – and they shouldn’t fill their boat using gas cans.