Good kid. Looking forward to watching him compete. Don’t beat me up on this…but seeing this kid beat out Arch Manning in camp to be day 1 starter would be freaking amazing. Nothing against Arch or the Manning’s but sometimes I like to see the “elites” get knocked off the mountain and brought back down earth here and there. I’m sure Arch knows he will have to bust his butt to win the job, but i can’t help to think he would have a small advantage just because he’s a Manning.