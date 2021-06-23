Cancel
Life in the Red: A four-star, late-June official visitor for the Huskers

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Elkhart Truth
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaden Mangham has several teams in pursuit of his verbal commitment and he could end up playing several different positions in college. This weekend, he'll see Nebraska on an official visit.

