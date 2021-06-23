Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High waves building to 5 to 8 feet, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions can be expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Thru late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents, which will make swimming very dangerous.alerts.weather.gov